Russian Federation: Perm University Armed Attack - DREF Operation n° MDRRU026 Final Report

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the crisis

A shooting occurred on 20 September 2021 in Perm State Research University (Perm University). The attack resulted in 6 people killed, 44 people injured (24 of them were hospitalized with serious injuries, including the shooter). The total number of people who study and work at the University of the Perm University is approximately 7,000.

The Russian Red Cross´ (RRC) previous experience in similar operations over the past 5 years (Kerch College attack,

Kazan school attack) showed that PSS had been needed not only for people directly affected by the attack (victims and families of people killed or injured in an attack), but also other people who have been psychologically traumatized and needed psychosocial assistance (e.g. witnesses to the attack, Perm University students and teachers, classmates and friends of the victims and injured). Based on information from authorities and management of the University Russian RC estimated the number of people directly and indirectly affected by the tragedy (people who were at the University in the moment of tragedy, relatives and friends of injured and witnesses) as 3,500 in the beginning of the action and increased this estimation up to 4,300 people, based on new information from the authorities and the management of the University.

Based on the previous experience Russian RC estimated on number of people required psychosocial support as 1640.

However, by the end of the action the actual number of people reached by psychosocial support remained at 1687 (103% to initial estimate).

In December 2021 – Mid-January 2022 PSS workers were limited in their access to provide assistance since most of students were on a distance learning. RRC has attempted to provide assistance using remote forms of communication, but it was extremely difficult to assess the effectiveness of such work. At the same time, there was an increase in calls to the emergency psychological support hotline (over 80 in the last 3 weeks of December), which indicated a growing need amongst those affected by the traumatic event. Based on the experience of previous PSS support operations, the return of students and teachers after distance learning to the scene of the tragedy is in itself a secondary trauma. During the same period (3-4 months after the tragedy), there was a peak in the number of cases of post-traumatic stress disorder. Due to the above reasons, the RRC requested a one-month no-cost extension of the DREF to complete activities postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions.