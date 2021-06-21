Russian Federation France Fact Sheet, February 2021

Presence: The UN Refugee Agency has been working in the Russian Federation since 1992. It is currently operating through a Country Office in Moscow.

Legal framework: The 1951 Convention and the 1967 Protocol were acceded to in 1992. The 1993 national refugee law was amended in 1997. The State Migration Policy Concept was endorsed in 2018.

Strategy: UNHCR’s work is guided by a Multi-Year Protection Strategy 2021-2023 and Communications Strategy from 2019 to 2023.