Russia

Russia - Severe weather (MeteoRussia, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 June 2022)

News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

  • Severe weather, including heavy rainfall, was reported on 24 June in Sochi Greater Area (Krasnodar Krai, south-western Russia), resulting in casualties.

  • According to reports from media, at least two people died and four others are missing after the overflowing Reka Chimit river destroyed a bridge. One of the most impacted areas includes Lazarevsky District, where approximately 100 houses were damaged, as well as road sections and public infrastructure.

  • On 27-28 June, heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and strong winds is forecast over parts of Krasnodar Krai, while drier conditions are expected in Sochi.

Related Content