Russia
Russia: G20 Climate Risk Atlas
Attachments
OVERVIEW
Russia features almost all world climates, with the exception of tropical, due to its huge landmass which crosses two continents. In general, its predominant climate is a highly continental one, with warm to hot and dry summers and cold winters which prevails in European and Asian Russia, with the exception of the tundra and the extreme southwest. Very strong easterly winds, called Buran, sometimes occur bringing freezing cold temperatures and snowstorms.