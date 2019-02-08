Russia: Floods in Krasnodar Krai Emergency Plan of Action Operation Update n° 1 DREF Operation n° MDRRU025

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

Procurement was delayed by two months compared to the original schedule due to a lack of efficient coordination between the RRC branches. In order to finish the procurement process and distribute the items to the people who are still in need of relief, the timeframe of the operation is extended by one month, until 11 April 2019.

The RRC regional branch in Apsheronsk used their own stocks and distributed 35 blankets, 150 sets of bed linen, 500 cans of water, 300 candles, 80 tilts (canvas) and 60 dining sets. DREF funds will be used to replenish RRC stocks. At the same time, an assessment carried out following the publication of the Emergency Plan of Action has shown that there is currently no need for diapers, which were previously included in the operation. The budget, however, remains unchanged; with details on the final expenditure to be included in the final financial statement.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Due to heavy rains and storms starting on 24 October 2018, a total of 2,545 houses of Krasnodar Krai (region) of Russia were flooded, affecting tens of thousands of people. With over 200,000 inhabitants living in the disaster-hit areas, the governor of Krasnodar Krai declared a state of emergency on 25 October. The local authorities started the response and relief operation immediately, and 600 people were evacuated from the flooded houses. According to the Ministry of the Russian Federation for Civil Defence, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters (EMERCOM), 29 communities in Krasndoar Krai (Tuapse district, Apsheronsk district and Sochi district) were affected by floods.

Six people were reported dead. The rail and road connections were disrupted. Some people completely lost their houses, while other people had their houses partially destroyed, and needed support with refurbishment. 2,545 houses are officially reported to be damaged, affecting 7,314, people. In addition to the above, according to the estimations of the RRC, at least 4,000 people were unaccounted in the governmental list, for example because their houses were not damaged, but agricultural land or livestock was affected. Additionally, there are displaced people from Ukraine and those who do not have a status of permanent residence, but just live in the affected area. These people also require support in restoring their households. Thus, in total, the estimated number of people affected by the floods is 11,300.

Summary of current response

Overview of Host National Society

The Russian Red Cross has provided comprehensive support to people affected by the floods. RRC relief operations have been implemented in two main stages: