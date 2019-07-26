Russia: Floods in Krasnodar Krai Emergency Plan of Action Final Report DREF Operation n° MDRRU025

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Due to heavy rains and storms starting on 24 October 2018, a total of 2,545 houses of Krasnodar Krai (region) of Russia were flooded, affecting tens of thousands of people. With over 200,000 inhabitants living in the disaster-hit areas, the governor of Krasnodar Krai declared a state of emergency on 25 October. The local authorities started the response and relief operation immediately, and 600 people were evacuated from the flooded houses. According to the Ministry of the Russian Federation for Civil Defence, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters (EMERCOM), 29 communities in Krasnodar Krai (Tuapse district, Apsheronsk district and Sochi district) were affected by the floods.

Six people were reported dead. The rail and road connections were disrupted. Some people completely lost their houses, while other people had their houses partially destroyed, and needed support with refurbishment. 2,545 houses were officially reported to be damaged, affecting 7,314, people. In addition to the above, according to the estimations of the Russian Red Cross (RRCS), at least 4,000 people were unaccounted in the governmental list, for example because their houses were not damaged, but agricultural land or livestock was affected. Additionally, displaced people from Ukraine who lived in the area but did not have a status of permanent residence were also not included in the list, despite also requiring support in restoring their households. Thus, in total, the estimated number of people affected by the floods is 11,300.

Summary of response

Overview of Host National Society

Starting from 25 October, the RRCS was continuously monitoring the situation and remain in constant contact with the EMERCOM and local authorities. Right after the disaster, the RRCS provided relief assistance using the supply stored in its emergency stocks and organised collection of food and hygiene items.

Emergency Plan of Action Final Report Russian Federation: Floods in Krasnodar Krai Image 1. A house in Apsheronsk after flood. The level of water in the house was above 1.8 m. Photo by IFRC In Krasnodar Krai, the RRCS collected and distributed food items (compiled into 100 food parcels) and 1 tonnes of donated second-hand clothes. The RRCS also distributed 30 tonnes of drinking water donated by Coca-Cola.

The Russian Red Cross has provided comprehensive support to people affected by the floods as follows: