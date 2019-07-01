Russia - Floods (Hydrometcentre of Russia, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 1 July 2019)

Heavy rain in Irkutsk Oblast region (southeastern Siberian Federal District) on 28 June, caused the Angara River and Lake Baikal to burst their banks resulting in significant flooding. According to media reports, as of 1 July, five people are dead, two are still missing, some 500 have been injured and 10,000 displaced. Bratsk City has been flooded, with at least 1,200 houses destroyed and 50 villages severely affected. 16,000 people are still without electricity. Search and rescue operations are underway and a state of emergency has been declared. Drier conditions are expected over the next 24 hours.