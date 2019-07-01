01 Jul 2019

Russia - Floods (Hydrometcentre of Russia, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 1 July 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 01 Jul 2019 View Original

Heavy rain in Irkutsk Oblast region (southeastern Siberian Federal District) on 28 June, caused the Angara River and Lake Baikal to burst their banks resulting in significant flooding. According to media reports, as of 1 July, five people are dead, two are still missing, some 500 have been injured and 10,000 displaced. Bratsk City has been flooded, with at least 1,200 houses destroyed and 50 villages severely affected. 16,000 people are still without electricity. Search and rescue operations are underway and a state of emergency has been declared. Drier conditions are expected over the next 24 hours.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.