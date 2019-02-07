Russia: Floods Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) final report DREF Operation no MDRRU023

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

In South Siberia (Tyva Republic and Altai Krai Region) and in the southern part of European Russia (Volgograd Region), water levels rose significantly from late March 2018 onwards as a result of rapid snow thaw and runoff of meltwater into riverbeds. As of 16 April 2018, 11,550 people were severely affected by the floods, with belongings and stocks completely destroyed. The most essential and badlyneeded help was food and hygiene products.

Altay Krai Region The floods began in late March, and on 25 March, a local disaster was officially declared.

Within ten days, the number of affected people grew to 1,500 (or approximately 600 families).

In total, 199 settlements were affected by the flood. As of 13 April, a total of 19,452 people were reported to be affected with 4,863 children among them. The final number of affected people stated in an official letter to RRCS from Altai Krai government as at the end of April was 21,000. According to the assessments of the EMERCOM and Altai Branch of the Russian RC some 7,000 people (or 3,200 families) needed help from the Red Cross.

The flood had receded by 29 April and most people returned to their homes. Some people started to repair their houses while other people still lived with their relatives due to significant damage incurred, and lack of resources. Many people were not eligible for the support from local authorities (please see below), and a lot of people received a very low level of support that does not exceed CHF 200 – people therefore had to find their own resources, and rely on help of their neighbours and friends, to repair their houses.

The local authorities had allocated a total of 390 million rubles (approx. CHF 6.1 million) to support 18,000 people. The compensation per person ranged between CHF 160 to CHF 800 (when the damage was partial) to CHF 1,600 when houses were fully destroyed. This was by far not enough and many people were faced with a choice: to repair homes or to buy food and hygiene items. To help alleviate the situation, support from the Red Cross was of vital importance.

The poverty of people who live in these regions is widespread and significant. They do not have any disposable income, let alone savings. Food is typically the main part of monthly expenses. Floods have greatly exacerbated their situation, which was dire.

Volgograd Region Extensive flooding which started in late March affected 81 settlements in 12 districts of the Volgograd Region: Kumylzhensky,

Mikhailovsky, Kikvidzensky, Frolovsky,

Rudnyansky, Elansky, Novoannensky, Kletsky,

Olkhovsky, Alekseevsky, Ilovlinsky, Uryupinsky – with about 750 people initially affected. A disaster was declared on 4 April, with the floodaffected areas continuing to expand until about 13 April.

The water entering buildings damaged over 1,120 homes in residential areas. Collecting information about the affected families was highly challenging due to roads being blocked by flood water. As of 16 April, the regional office of the Russian Red Cross had information on approximately 10,000 people being affected, out of which 3,627 people (1,420 families) were in need of RRCS assistance. The most vulnerable people selected for support included: low-income families, disabled people, elderly people living alone, and people ineligible for state aid (for example, those registered in neighbouring countries).

Tyva Republic Flooding affecting several villages in Tyva began in late March, with a local disaster officially declared on 23 March. Rapid warming continued to increase rates of snow thaw, and extensive amounts of water came down from the mountains, as well as from swampy areas.

The disaster continued to expand, prompting the declaration of an emergency situation in Kaa-Khem village (Kyzyl Region), where, in the beginning of April, a water dam was partially destroyed by flood water, and local attempts to cope with the situation remained unsuccessful.

The water overflowing the dam inundated sewage treatment plants, mixing sewage with thawed water, and resulting in a severe epidemiological situation. EMERCOM carried out the cleaning of the area. Water came down the waterfall, breaking the dam and since buildings in the area were private houses, all sewage treatment plants were on the street, resulting in an extreme epidemiological situation. Water flooded more than ten streets with a length of 3.4 km each, affecting about 500 families. The procedure for legalising a private home in Russia is quite complex and expensive, and, in many poor areas, remains incomplete.

In some of these poor regions, houses are often registered as dachas (holiday homes) which require less complex registration and maintenance procedures with local authorities. Sometimes, houses are not registered at all, which is a common practice in villages across Tyva, where a significant portion of the local population is traditionally nomadic – many of them having very limited information regarding the procedures put in place by local authorities. Residents in the areas are generally poor, and some people struggle to meet basic needs, and cannot afford to pay administrative costs. The area is also faced with many infrastructural challenges.

As of 16 April, the regional office of the Russian Red Cross had information on approximately 3,000 people being affected, out of which 1,498 people (500 families) were in need of RRCS assistance.