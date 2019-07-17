Russia: Floods

In the evening of Tuesday the 25 June 2019, the region of Irkutsk in Russia, was heavily flooded. From June 25 to July 1 various areas of Irkutsk region in Russia and neighboring regions were hit by long heavy rains. The maximum amount of precipitation fell in the Western, Southern and Central territories of Irkutsk region: here in three days the amount of precipitation reached from 1.5 to 4 months averages. The current flood in the Irkutsk region broke the record highs both in terms of the level of precipitation and the water level of rivers that flooded the banks. Heavy rains led to the rise of rivers, specifically the tributaries of the Angara river which rose by 10-14 meters, much higher than the critical mark. According to officials, more than 37 thousand people have been affected to date, including more than 7,000 children; 25 persons were killed, 11 are missing; 410 hospitalized; and 2,563 were evacuated. 110 settlements and cities were flooded, 48 sections of roads were covered by water, and 20 bridges were damaged. About 6,700 houses were flooded or swept away. In seven districts of the Irkutsk region, a state of emergency was declared, with three of them (Tulun, Nizhneudinsk, and Taishet) almost completely flooded.

The floods have put the region in a state of crisis. The flood affected persons find themselves in a desperate situation, with many unmet vital humanitarian needs such as access to: safe shelter and basic non-food items and safe drinking water, as well as sanitation and hygiene infrastructure.