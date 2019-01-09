Russia: Fire in Kemerovo Shopping Centre DREF n° MDRRU022 Emergency Plan of Action Final Report

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

On 25 March 2018, a fire broke out on the fourth floor of the shopping and entertainment centre Zimnyaya Vishnya in Kemerovo, Russia. The area of the fire was reported to be approximately 1,600 square metres. According to the official data, 64 people died in the fire, including 41 children. 79 people were injured, 12 of them were hospitalised.

To carry out search and rescue operations and fire extinguishing, 549 people and 86 units of equipment, including two aircraft, were deployed by the Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) of Russia. 129 people were supported by the search and rescue teams. Approximately 30 people were stuck in the building, with no chance of survival. The situation was complicated by the combustible plastic on the walls, which became a trap to those trying to escape.

On 26 March 2018, the authorities of Kemerovo region announced a three-day mourning. In solidarity with Kemerovo, the authorities of several regions, in particular Primorsky Krai, Ingushetia, Buryatia and the Ryazan region, as well as the mayors of Yekaterinburg and Yakutsk, announced mourning as well. On 27 March, the president of the Russian Federation declared 28 March a day of all-Russian mourning. The Government of the Russian Federation adopted a decision to allocate 76 million roubles to the families of victims.1 Summary of response Overview of Host National Society The Russian Red Cross Society (RRCS) has experience providing medium- and long-term psychosocial support (PSS) from various mass emergencies (including explosions in mines, accidents at nuclear power plants, armed incidents, ship accidents, fires, etc.) RRCS resources include trained personnel, a concept of PSS and an effective model of a multifunctional centre for long-term social and psychological support to affected populations, and methods and tools for providing preventive psychological assistance to a wide range of people. The PSS methodology of RRCS has received international recognition, and was presented at the fora of the European Network of Red Cross Red Crescent National Societies on PSS several times.

From the first day of the fire accident, the Kemerovo branch of RRCS was involved to assist the most affected people and families of victims:

• A representative of RRCS Kemerovo branch conducted a situation analysis and initial needs assessment as a part of Emergency Response Task Force established by the local authorities. The Kemerovo RRCS Branch compiled the list of affected people (including addresses and other personal data).

• The branch launched a donation campaign to provide urgent and medium-term support to the most vulnerable people affected by the fire accident.

• Volunteers provided accompaniment during the funerals of the people lost in fire, and provided care to the relatives of victims in churches and cemeteries.

This DREF operation was carried out in full accordance with the Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) and DREF Operation Update No 1.

This DREF operation allowed to establish high professional Russian Red Cross PSS team to render timely and vitally important psychosocial intervention to affected people. During the DREF operation confident and trusty atmosphere among the beneficiaries that very positively accepted Russian RC psychosocial support.

According to a survey conducted by psychologists among 121 people who received PSS from the Russian RC four months after the fire accident:

• More than 85 per cent of people still demonstrated residual shock, 12 per cent were still in acute grief, and only 3 per cent started showing some dynamic of transition from acute grief. Most beneficiaries highly appreciated PSS support from Russian RC – the only organization that provided such assistance for the affected population.

• PSS methodological approaches established during the DREF operation were taken on board as the main element of psychosocial support during the transition from emergency to medium- and long- term support, funded by Russian Red Cross Society’s own sources from October 2018 to April 2019.

• 100 per cent of beneficiaries still experienced a feeling of significant loss, 69 per cent experienced regular flash backs and 39.3 per cent had a feeling of guilt.

• 42 per cent of beneficiaries underlined the importance and vital necessity of PSS workers. Among the top three most important factors, 18 per cent mentioned the rehabilitating power of the self-support groups that were established and coordinated by the PSS workers focusing on building communication skills to talk about the situation and to seek each other’s support and comfort; 13 per cent of people valued the moral support that they receive on a regular basis whenever needed; support with organizing meetings is cited as valuable by 11 per cent of the beneficiaries.

A joint IFRC and Russian RC monitoring visit (29–30 July 2018), which included individual meetings with beneficiaries, PSS workers and leadership of the Kemerovo branch of the Russian RC, confirmed this analysis.

To ensure continuity and the observance of the ‘do no harm’ principle, a DREF cost and time extension of two months was requested and approved. The following groups of beneficiaries were covered during these two months:

Members of the families who were still in a state of acute pain and required interaction, support and referrals by the psycho-social support team of the Russian RC. Children who either escaped the fire, or who lost siblings. It took some time for the PSS team to bring attention of parents to the psychological effects the tragedy had on children – a lot of them showed complete or partial withdrawal, they did not respond to external factors, did not smile, did not talk; they developed a fear of going out or staying at home alone. Members of the families, who needed short-term PSS sessions 4. People who had received physical injuries during the fire, for example, poisoning by toxic fumes from a fire, serious burning of large areas of skin, serious asphyxia – especially those released from hospitals where no psycho-social support was provided.

August through September 2018 the Russian RC adopted a new Psycho-Social Support program to be covered from the National Society’s own funding from October 2018 until at least April 2019. A decision to allocate funds was made at the Governing Board meeting of the RRCS Kemerovo branch in October 2018. The DREF extension therefore served as a bridge to the more sustainable approach by the Russian RC.