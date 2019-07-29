29 Jul 2019

More Than 1,000 Evacuated In Russia’s Irkutsk Region Due To Flooding

from Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty
Published on 29 Jul 2019

Authorities in the southeastern Siberian region of Irkutsk have evacuated more than 1,000 people because of heavy rain.

In a July 29 statement, the regional branch of the Emergencies Ministry said that six districts in the region were flooded on the previous day.

"A total of 1,076 people have been evacuated, including 615 children,” the statement read. “As many as 41 people, including eight kids, are currently staying in temporary accommodation facilities.”

Flooding started in late June after rivers started to overflow, affecting nearly 11,000 homes with a population of 42,700 people, TASS news agency reported.

The most intense flooding saw water levels rise between 16 millimeters and 150 millimeters in 11 districts.

According to recent data, the flood killed 25 people, while seven are still missing.

The district of Tulun suffered the most damage, where 123 homes were flooded in which 449 people lived, 65 of whom were children.

Nearly 200 people were evacuated from Tulun.

Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty:
© RFE/RL, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

