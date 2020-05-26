IOM SEEECA Region | COVID-19 Weekly Overview 9 | 20 May 2020

Latest News

Armenia's government has approved extending the state of emergency declared over the coronavirus outbreak until June 13.

Hundreds of Central Asian migrants have reportedly been stranded at Kazakhstan’s border crossings for several days.

Media reports claim that that medics in the Russian Federation are 16 times more likely to die than health workers in other counties were the epidemic has reached similar levels.

Authorities in Turkmenistan, where no coronavirus cases have been officially reported, have approved measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Council of Europe has adopted a decision to provide up to 3 billion euros of macrofinancial assistance to ten enlargement and neighbourhood partners to help them cope with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. These include Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Georgia, Kosovo*, Moldova, Montenegro,

North Macedonia, and Ukraine

*References to Kosovo are in line with UNSCR 1244/1999