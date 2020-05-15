IOM SEEECA Region | COVID-19 Weekly Overview 8 | 14 May 2020

Latest News

Officials from the World Health Organization and Azerbaijan have signed an agreement under which the Caspian nation will donate $5 million toward the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says its board has approved an additional $121.1 million in emergency assistance to Kyrgyzstan to meet urgent needs stemming from the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Croatia has donated protective medical gear to Montenegro consisting of 50,000 surgical masks, 2,000 litres of rubbing alcohol, 2,000 face shields and 1,000 protective goggles.

Russian authorities announced more than 10,000 new coronavirus infections across the country for a seventh straight day on May 9, with the number in Moscow now eclipsing 104,000.

On 8 May 2020 a temporary hospital in Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe was opened with 500 beds for treatment of COVID-19 infected patients by 150 doctors.

Shopping malls, barbershops and hair salons have been allowed to reopen across Turkey after a nearly twomonth closure, with stepped-up safety and hygiene measures in place.

