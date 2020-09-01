IOM SEEECA Region | COVID-19 Weekly Overview 14 | 27 August 2020

Several prominent regional politicians have died or become ill with COVID-19. Uzbekistan’s Deputy Finance Minister Yorqin Tursunov died on July 29 aged 55, and Salko Bukvarevic, 53, the cabinet member in Bosnia’s Muslim-Croat entity, died on the same day at a hospital in Sarajevo. Kosovo* Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti has recovered after more than two weeks of treatment, while former Ukrainian PM Yulia Timoshenko is in a serious condition with a fever of 39 degrees. Sholban Kara-Ool, head of Russia’s Tyva region, says he has been infected with coronavirus for a second time — three months after he was first hospitalized.

A Kazakh research centre has completed preclinical trials on animals of a domestic vaccine against COVID-19, local media reported on August 19.

In Uzbekistan the government announced on August 7 that entrance exams to all universities this year will be held at open sports stadiums in an effort to enforce social-distancing regulations.

WHO is planning a further visit to Turkmenistan, which has reported no cases of coronavirus to date. Second and third-level education in Armenia will resume on September 15.

Russia plans to implement extensive vaccinations against coronavirus in October, the country’s health minister said on August 1. Teachers and medical workers will be given priority.