IOM SEEECA Region | COVID-19 Weekly Overview 13 | 23 July 2020

Austria has issued a travel ban for the Western Balkans after several new coronavirus infection clusters were traced back to the region. The travel ban covers Albania, BosniaHerzegovina, Kosovo*, North Macedonia, Montenegro, and Serbia.

The Kazakh Health Minister said on July 17 that the number of people killed by pneumonia so far in 2020 was 3,327, out of a total of 234,000 cases. In the same period last year, the number of people killed by pneumonia was 1,896, he added.

Kazakhstan has extended its second coronavirus lockdown as the country observed a national day of mourning on July 13 to honour victims of COVID-19.

Kyrgyzstan is facing a severe shortage of medical professionals, hospital beds, drugs, and equipment as coronavirus infections have shot up in recent weeks. The country lifted a state of emergency in May.

The European Commission has approved the disbursement of a further 30 million euros ($33.8 million) in macrofinancial assistance to Moldova aimed at helping the country cope with the economic shock caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

On 5 July North Macedonia unveiled a payment card to soften the blow of the coronavirus crisis and entice people to spend on local products.

Turkish authorities have moved the Fourth World Nomad Games to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The games, an international competition dedicated to ethnic sports, were scheduled to be held in Bursa in autumn this year.

The chief of the WHO mission to Turkmenistan said her team had not seen or heard anything to contradict the government’s assertion that coronavirus does not exist in the country. However, she recommended that the authorities take critical public-health measures, as if COVID-19 was circulating. She also commented on the reports of increased cases of acute respiratory disease or pneumonia of unknown cause.