IOM SEEECA Region | COVID-19 Weekly Overview 10 | 4 June 2020

» Health authorities in Armenia have reported a record number of daily coronavirus infections and deaths amid a steady growth of cases since the government began easing lockdown in mid-April.

» Georgia marked its Independence Day on May 26 without public events due to measures imposed to slow the spread of the virus.

» Kosovo’s land borders have reopened, as have nurseries, cafes, bars, restaurants and shopping malls.

Schools are projected to open on 15 June.

» No confirmed cases were registered in Montenegro on May 25, the day after the last known coronavirus-infected patient had recovered.

» Russia’s Health Ministry has approved a modified antiviral drug for treating coronavirus patients. Clinics will be able to administer it in tablet form starting June 11, with enough supplies to treat around 60,000 persons per month.

» Uzbekistan’s government has extended its coronvirus lockdown until June 15, but authorities say they are starting to lift restrictions in some parts of the country.