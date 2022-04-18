ICRC Moscow Delegation: In brief [EN/RU]

The ICRC's regional delegation in Moscow is celebrating its 30th birthday in 2022, making it as old as the Russian Federation itself.

The delegation is one of our key humanitarian diplomacy hubs around the world, building dialogue with the Russian authorities, academic and expert circles, and other influential people and organizations in order to support our mission to protect and assist people affected by armed conflict and other violence around the world.

Like any other diplomatic hub, we talk to political and military decision makers on how we can use our experience and expertise, to make a difference to the lives of people affected by humanitarian crises around the globe.

Find more in the attached leaflet.