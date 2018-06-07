GIEWS Country Brief: Russian Federation 29-May-2018

HIGHLIGHTS

Area planted with 2018 winter cereals forecast to be similar to 2017 high level

Cereal exports set to reach record highs in 2017/18 marketing year

Export prices of wheat 15 percent above year-earlier values in April

Cereal production forecast second highest in history

The area planted with winter cereals (mainly wheat) to be harvested in July/August 2018 is estimated at around 17.5 million hectares, close to 2017’s high level. Weather conditions have been generally favourable for dormancy and development of winter crops during the November-March period.

As of end-April, the spring crops were reported to be sown on 3.4 million hectares, compared to the 4.2 million hectares in 2017. The sowing campaign is lagging behind in many regions due to adverse weather conditions. Heavy precipitations prevented tractors to properly carrying out field works. The delay in plantings is expected to lead to an increase in area planted of late spring crops, such as maize.

The 2018 aggregate cereals (winter plus spring crops) output is forecast by FAO at about 121.9 million tonnes, about 7 percent below the 2017 record level. This result is essentially due to a reduced wheat crop, which is anticipated at 78 million tonnes, following a year-on-year decline in yields.

Cereal exports set to reach record high levels in 2017/18

Total cereal exports in the 2017/18 marketing year (July/June) are forecast at about a record of 50 million tonnes, almost 40 percent above the already high level of 2016/17. Most of the increase is due to higher wheat exports, which are forecast at a record of 40 million tonnes, as limited availability of quality milling wheat in other exporting countries boosted import demand for Russian wheat.

Amid record supplies of wheat in the country, the Ministry of Agriculture granted a rail freight compensation for export grain deliveries from distant areas, including Siberia, Ural, Volga and Central regions.

According to custom data, as of 2 May 2018, the country exported 34.4 million tonnes of wheat since the start of the marketing year in July 2017, about 44 percent above the corresponding period in the previous year.

Barley exports are forecast at 5.5 million tonnes, with a 90 percent increase on the 2016/17 level on account of the larger domestic output obtained in 2017.

Export prices of wheat remained above year-earlier values

Since February, export prices of wheat increased by 7 percent and in April were about 15 percent above their values of a year-earlier due to a solid pace of shipments. Strong import demand, high international prices and the strengthening of the national currency underpinned prices and offset the downward pressure due to the 2017 record crop.

Domestic prices of wheat received some support from strong export demand since February, but in April, prices were still below their values of a year before due to abundant local supplies from the record 2017 harvest. As a result, domestic wholesale prices of milling wheat in April 2018 were 6 percent below their levels of the year earlier.

Disclaimer: The designations employed and the presentation of material in this information product do not imply the expression of any opinion whatsoever on the part of FAO concerning the legal status of any country, territory, city or area or of its authorities, or concerning the delimitation of its frontiers or boundaries.