GIEWS Country Brief: Russian Federation 12-December-2018

HIGHLIGHTS

Area planted with 2019 winter cereals forecast at above average level

Cereal production in 2018 estimated slightly below average

Cereal exports in 2018/19 forecast at second highest level after last year’s record

In November, export prices of wheat higher than year earlier

As of late November, about 17.6 million hectares of the 2019 winter cereal crops, mostly wheat, were planted, which is 2.5 percent more than the official forecast and 5 percent above the 2018 above-average level.

Winter crop conditions, as of early December, were reported to be mostly favourable. Above average precipitations in early October delayed crop development in northwestern provinces and minimal precipitations caused soil moisture deficits in the Southern and North Caucasian highly productive districts. However, precipitation levels returned to average in late October and heavy snowfalls occurred in mid-November, covering winter crops, which entered the dormancy phase.

The 2018 aggregate cereal production is estimated at a slightly below average level of 106.2 million tonnes. Wheat output, which accounts for about 65 percent of the total cereal production, is set at 70.4 million tonnes. This is 6 percent above the five-year average despite several large grain producing areas in the southern and central regions were affected by drought during the vegetation period and by excessive rainfall and lower-than-average temperatures during harvesting. Barley production, on the contrary, is set at a below average level of 16.7 million tonnes. Similarly, maize output is estimated to decrease to 8.6 million tonnes, 33 percent below the five-year average, as yields were reduced by unfavourable weather conditions.

Cereal exports in 2018/19 forecast at second highest level after last year’s record Aggregate cereal exports in the 2018/19 marketing year (July/June) are forecast at about 42 million tonnes, the second highest volume after last year’s record.

Wheat shipments, accounting for about 80 percent of total cereal exports, are expected at 34.5 million tonnes, 28 percent above the average and this would confirm the country’s position as the world's top wheat exporter. Barley shipments are expected at the an above average level of 4.4 million tonnes, while maize exports are forecast at 3.7 million tonnes, well below the five-year average level.

Since July, export prices of milling quality wheat have generally increased and, as of November, they were higher on a yearly basis. The overall increasing trend is mostly the result of strong import demand, driven in part by a weaker currency and pressure from lower grain inventories. However, upward pressure has been somewhat limited by a decline in fuel costs.

Domestic wholesale prices of wheat flour increased during the last months, and in November, they were about 20 percent higher than a year before, following a strong demand for imports from abroad and a yearly reduction of production.

Retail prices of potatoes, another important food staple, remained virtually unchanged in November compared to the previous month and they were close to their year earlier levels.

