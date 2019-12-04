GIEWS Country Brief: Russian Federation 04-December-2019

HIGHLIGHTS

Record area planted with 2020 winter cereals

Cereal production in 2019 estimated slightly above average

Above-average cereal exports forecast in 2019/20

Export prices of wheat increased significantly in October and November

Record area planted with 2020 winter cereals

Planting of the 2020 winter cereal crops (mainly wheat) was completed in October and the area sown is officially estimated at a record 18.2 million hectares, buoyed by favourable weather conditions and underpinned by Government policies to boost exports. Winter crops are expected to be harvested in July and August next year.

As of late November, soil moisture levels were reported to be adequate for crop emergence and establishment in the main winter cereals’ growing areas of North Caucasus, Southern,

Volga and Central districts.

Cereal production in 2019 estimated slightly above average

Harvesting of the 2019 winter and spring cereals was completed in August and September, respectively, under favourable weather conditions. The aggregate 2019 cereal output is estimated at about 118 million tonnes, slightly above the five-year average, on account of large outputs of wheat and barley. Despite drier and warmer-than-average weather conditions in May and June in the key producing Volga and Central federal districts, the aggregate (spring and winter) wheat output is set at 75.5 million tonnes, 7 percent above the average level due to an expansion in plantings. Barley production is also estimated to be above average, at 20 million tonnes, due to favourable weather conditions during the season, which boosted yields. Maize output is set at a near-average level of 13 million tonnes.