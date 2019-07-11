11 Jul 2019

Death Toll From Siberia Floods Rises To 25, 11 Missing

from Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty
Russian officials have raised the death toll from the flooding in the southern Siberian region of Irkutsk to 25.

Emergency officials in Irkutsk said on July 11 that 25 people had been confirmed dead and eleven others remained missing.

Officials said earlier that 486 people, including 116 children, were being treated in hospitals for injuries, hypothermia, and dehydration.

Local authorities said earlier that the floods caused damage to 107 towns and villages, destroying 10,800 homes and displacing about 33,000 people.

Officials said the cleanup continues as the flood waters recede.

According to preliminary estimates, the floods caused 29 billion rubles ($454 million) in damage.

Based on reporting by TASS, RIA Novosti, and Interfax

