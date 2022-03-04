UNICEF Romania Humanitarian Situation Report (Ukraine Refugee Situation): 2 to 3 March 2022

Highlights

Since February 24, over 138,454 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania and more than 51,000 are still in the country. Of the total, 2,440 requested a form of protection (asylum or refugee status).

Both the Government and the civil society responded promptly to the influx of refugees. A great number of private individuals took initiative to support the incoming Ukrainian citizens with food, clothing, accommodation and means of transportation.

UNICEF set up the first child and family support hub (Blue Dots) in Sighetu Marmatiei to offer a package of services for children and their families. This is the first Blue Dot in the region in response to the Ukraine crisis. The establishment of three more Blue Dots are planned for additional border crossings.

UNICEF, along with the other UN agencies in the country (UNHCR, IOM, WHO), is part of the response task force put together by the Romanian Government and is coordinating with the sister agencies on the programmatic response.

UNICEF is present on the ground close to the Ukrainian border conducting needs assessments and is scaling up programmes to meet the immediate needs of children entering the country from Ukraine.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Since February 24, over 138,454 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania and 87,193 left the country to move on to other destinations. 51,261 Ukrainian refugees are still in Romania. Of the total, 2,440 people requested a form of protection (asylum or refugee status). Over 18,000 Ukrainian refugees remaining in Romania are children. Given the martial law in force in Ukraine forbidding men (18-60 years) to leave the country, most of the refugees entering Romania are women and children.

Although most people entering Romania are in transit (i.e., they are met at the border by family and/or friends with transportation means and are led further west towards Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland), a number have to find their own means of transportation and accommodation. Humanitarian needs assessments are ongoing by UNICEF, in close collaboration with government and civil society partners. The key needs among the population arriving are healthcare, protection from violence, abuse and exploitation, family-tracing, and reunification as well psycho-social care.