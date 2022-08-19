UNHCR Romania: Ukraine Refugee Situation Update, Update #9, 19 August 2022

Key figures

87,066 refugees currently in Romania (as of 14 August 2022)

54,899 refugees registered for temporary protection in Romania (as of 14 August 2022)

15,186 refugees enrolled for UNHCR cash assistance.

30,043 refugees provided with information and counselling in person or over the phone

12,217 refugees supported to travel to Romania from Ukraine-Moldova border through fasttrack transfers

Highlights

Education: On 18 August, the Secretary of State for Education Mr. Lixandru Florian visited the RomExpo one-stop service centre in Bucharest. The Secretary of State confirmed to UNHCR Representative Mr. Pablo Zapata that the Ministry of Education, with support of the World Bank, will establish an education desk where refugee parents can receive information on education opportunities and enrol their children in the Romanian educational institutions. This adds to existing governmental services at the UNHCR RomExpo centre, i.e. the issuance of Temporary Protection documentation by the General Inspectorate for Immigration, with EUAA support, and a desk for job placement by the Employment authority (ANOFM).

Partnerships: On 19 August, UNHCR and UNICEF facilitated a visit of US Congresswoman Ms. Jackie Speier to the Uruguay school in Bucharest which hosts an educational project where refugee children attend activities. During the visit, Ms. Speier met with the mothers and the children and listened to their stories and hopes. The importance of education as a key to social inclusion was highlighted by the Ukrainian educators. The UNHCR Representative briefed Congresswoman Speier on the general situation of refugees in Romania and the efforts to ensure protection and inclusion, under the leadership of the Government. UNICEF and UNHCR are working closely with the authorities to ensure access to education for refugee children and provide protection services, including through the Blue Dots in the country.

Needs Assessment: There are over 87,000 refugees from Ukraine in Romania. Since mid-May, UNHCR and partners are conducting a protection profiling exercise and interviewed over 2,800 refugees; the large majority of which are women (79 per cent). Preliminary data showed that the most pressing needs for refugees are related to access to basic needs such as cash (20 per cent), shelter (16 per cent), access to education (11 per cent) and employment (11 per cent). 52 per cent households reported having at least one person with specific need and 78 per cent respondent had to separate from an immediate family member.

Protection capacity: UNHCR conducted three training sessions on integrated protection issues, including international protection, gender-based violence (GBV) and protection from sexual exploitation and abuse (PSEA) in Baia Mare and Satu Mare, near the border with Ukraine. Over 50 officials and partners attended sessions, including border police, gendarmerie, police personnel, municipality officials as well as NGOs.

Multipurpose Cash Assistance: UNHCR is enrolling refugees for multi-purpose cash assistance through field mobile teams in various counties across Romania. In the past two weeks UNHCR registered 497 refugees in Maramures and Cluj. So far, over 15,000 refugees from Ukraine have been enrolled in the cash programme.