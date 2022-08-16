UNHCR Romania: Ukraine Refugee Situation Update, Update #8, 12 August 2022

Key figures:

84,662 refugees currently in Romania (as of 7 August 2022)

52,952 refugees registered for temporary protection in Romania (as of 8 August 2022)

13,921 refugees enrolled for UNHCR cash assistance (as of 11 August 2022)

29,956 refugees provided with information and counselling in person or over the phone

12,050 people supported to travel to Romania from Moldova through fast-track transfers

UNHCR continues to support refugees with multipurpose cash assistance in Romania. So far 13,921 refugees from Ukraine have been enrolled in the cash programme. Cash has already been transferred to over 10,440 refugees from Ukraine including 747 persons with specific needs. The large majority of those receiving cash are women and children. The cash assistance enrolment centre in RomExpo, Bucharest is fully operational, as well as enrolment centres in Brasov, Iasi, Suceava and Galati. UNHCR has started to field mobile teams reaching refugees in other areas of the country; this week UNHCR additionally registered refugees in Baia Mare and Satu Mare (in the north of the country).

On 4 August, UNHCR in Iasi organised a “water drive” where water bottles were donated to partners working with refugees from Ukraine. This distribution is responding to the high temperatures recorded in the summer season. During the water drive exercise, a total of 6,490 bottles were donated to partners.

During the week, UNHCR in Suceava distributed 988 family hygiene kits and 1,248 individual hygiene kits to different governmental and non-governmental organisations (NGOs). Municipalities and NGOs supported the distribution process by reaching out to refugee families living in the community. In addition, hygiene kits were distributed in Tulcea and Galati to over 300 refugees.

The UNHCR-led Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA) Network organized an online “Training of Trainers” (ToT) on PSEA for its members as well as potential future members. On 1 and 2 August, UNHCR and UNICEF co-facilitated the training with the participation of 25 trainees from both national and international NGOs as well as UN Agencies. This ToT further strengthened the capacity of partners of the Refugee Response Plan (RRP) on PSEA matters.

UNHCR and IOM continue to jointly facilitate fast-track transfers of refugees from Palanca border crossing point with Ukraine in Moldova, to Huși, Romania. As of 9 August, 12,050 people had been transported to Romania through this mechanism.

UNHCR and its partners continue to provide protection information and counselling in person and through dedicated hotlines. As of 9 August, at least 29,956 people have received protection support, advice, referrals, and information in person or remotely through helplines. This includes 18,051 people who were supported in person and 11,905 people through helplines. UNHCR is also providing information through a dedicated Help webpage.