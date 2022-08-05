UNHCR Romania: Ukraine Refugee Situation Update, Update #7, 5 August 2022

Key figures:

83,827 refugees currently in Romania (as of 2 August 2022)

50,857 refugees registered for temporary protection by the government (as of 31 July 2022)

12,384 refugees enrolled for UNHCR cash assistance (as of 1 August 2022)

28,385 refugees provided with information and counselling in person or over the phone

11,903 people supported to travel to Romania from Moldova through fast-track transfers

Highlights

The Embassy of Japan, ARCUB and UNHCR jointly organized a “solidarity piano concert for refugees” performed by composer and pianist Tempei Nakamura in Bucharest on 4 August 2022. The event counted with the participation of more than one hundred people, including refugees from Ukraine, members of the diplomatic community and partners. The concert included Japanese songs for children, original music inspired by Japanese history and culture, as well as Ukrainian music.