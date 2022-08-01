UNHCR Romania: Ukraine Refugee Situation Update, Update #6, 27 July 2022

Key figures:

84,383 refugees currently in Romania (as of 24 July 2022)

48,936 refugees registered for temporary protection by the government (as of 24 July 2022)

11,226 refugees enrolled for UNHCR cash assistance (as of 25 July)

28,294 refugees provided with information and counselling in person or over the phone

8 Blue Dots operating in Romania with UNICEF

11,778 people supported to travel to Romania from Moldova through fast-track transfers

Highlights

On 26 July 2022, the Government of Romania and UNHCR, on behalf of the partners of the Refugee Response Plan (RRP), jointly released the National Plan (NP) of Measures for refugees from Ukraine adopted in Romania and its synergies with the RRP. The event, moderated by State Counsellor Ms. Mădălina Turza, was attended by over 100 participants including refugees, authorities, donors and RRP partners.

During the opening remarks through video call, the Prime Minister of Romania H.E. Nicolae Ciucă, affirmed Romania’s solidarity with the refugees from Ukraine. Together, the NP and the RRP for Romania they represent -in the words of Prime Minister Ciucă- Romania's response to the humanitarian refugee crisis in the medium and long term. The donor community, represented by Embassies of France, United Kingdom and United States of America (among the Embassies participating), congratulated Romania for their plan and highlighted this as a good practice in the region.