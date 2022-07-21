UNHCR Romania: Ukraine Refugee Situation Update, Update #4, 20 July 2022

Key figures:

77,999 refugees currently in Romania(as of 18 July 2022)

48,182 refugees registered for temporary protection (as of 18 July 2022)

10,653 refugees enrolled for UNHCR cash assistance (as of 20 July)

Over 27,673 refugees provided with information and counselling in person or over the phone

11Blue Dots operating in Romania with UNICEF

11,649 people supported to travel to Romania from Moldova through fast-track transfers

Operational Context

Over 1.56 million refugees from Ukraine have entered Romania since 24 February and around78,000 are currently present in the country, as per datafrom the Government of Romania.UNHCR, together with UN agencies and NGOs, are supporting the government’s response through Inter-Agency coordination and a Regional Refugee Response Plan(RRP) that aligns with the government’s priorities and activities reflected on the National Plan of Measures for the Protection and Inclusion of Displaced Persons from Ukraine and Beneficiaries of Temporary Protection in Romania. UNHCR in Romania is responding to the needs of refugees through its field offices in Suceava (bordering with Ukraine), Iasi (bordering with Moldova) and Galati (bordering with Moldova and Ukraine), aswell as in Bucharest