UNHCR Romania: Ukraine Refugee Situation Update, Update #22, 18 November 2022

Highlights in this update include:
- On 15-16 November, UNHCR Representative, Mr. Pablo Zapata participated in the Ministerial Conference of the Salzburg Forum in Bucharest, a regional mechanism for political consultations and multilateral cooperation. The focus of attention was the humanitarian situation stemming from the war in Ukraine, as well as preparedness. Mixed movements of refugees and migrants through the Western Balkans and Salzburg Forum countries was also discussed, along with regional cooperation. During the event, Mr. Zapata shared an overview of the Ukraine regional refugee situation and challenges ahead in protection and inclusion, and the need to keep adequate preparedness, referring inter alia to the situation in Romania. He highlighted the need to address gaps in harmonization of standards among member states and the practical/administrative barriers affecting refugees' access to rights under the Directive, referring to the Bucharest Process. In light of dissimilar practices, he further advocated that refugees from Ukraine should not have their legal status and access to rights in host countries prematurely withdrawn as a result of decisions to temporarily travel to Ukraine.
Coordination
- On 11 November, the Inter-Agency Coordination Unit - together with UNHCR in Suceava and in partnership with the Prefecture of Maramures - facilitated a pilot Local Refugee Support Network event in Baia Mare, Maramures County. This was the second of six pilot events planned in November-December 2022 to be held in various cities of Romania hosting high numbers of refugees. The event brought together over 50 participants representing a wide range of NGOs and government agencies providing support to refugees in the county.
Response:
-
On 11 November, UNHCR conducted a focus group discussion with refugees residing in the village of Nicoresti, Galați county (near the border with Moldova) to understand the needs and challenges faced by refugees. The group was largely composed by women and children and persons with specific needs.
-
UNHCR continues to monitor the border crossing points (BCPs) in the borders with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova. In the immediate aftermath of recent attacks against energy infrastructure in Ukraine, the trend of arrivals remained unchanged comparing to previous weeks.
-
UNHCR is scaling up its community-based protection activities in and around Bucharest. This week, five refugee UN volunteers (UNVs) have started working with UNHCR. With this support, UNHCR will increase its outreach to and communication with refugees. In coming days, more refugee UNVs will support the four offices of UNHCR in Romania.