UNHCR Romania: Ukraine Refugee Situation Update, Update #22, 18 November 2022

Highlights in this update include:

Coordination

Response:

On 11 November, UNHCR conducted a focus group discussion with refugees residing in the village of Nicoresti, Galați county (near the border with Moldova) to understand the needs and challenges faced by refugees. The group was largely composed by women and children and persons with specific needs.

UNHCR continues to monitor the border crossing points (BCPs) in the borders with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova. In the immediate aftermath of recent attacks against energy infrastructure in Ukraine, the trend of arrivals remained unchanged comparing to previous weeks.