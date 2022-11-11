UNHCR Romania: Ukraine Refugee Situation Update, Update #21, 11 November 2022

Key figures

89,011 refugees currently in Romania (as of 7 November 2022)

83,428 refugees registered for temporary protection in Romania (as of 7 November 2022)

27,416 refugees supported with multipurpose cash assistance.

52,300 refugees provided with information and counselling in person or over the phone

13,599 refugees supported to travel to Romania from Ukraine-Moldova border through fasttrack transfers.

Highlights

On 10 November, UNHCR, as lead of the Inter-Agency (IA) platform in Romania, attended a meeting that convened the government Working Groups (WGs) coordinating the implementation of the National Plan of measures for the protection and inclusion of refugees from Ukraine. The meeting chaired by State Counsellor Ms.

Madalina Turza at the Prime Minister’s Office was attended by authorities, NGOs, partners and IA sector leads. UNHCR and partners are working closely with authorities to ensure complementarity and synergy between the government WGs and the IA coordination structure of the Refugee Response Plan (RRP) in support to the National Plan of Measures.

On 10 November, Ms. Christa Schweng, President, Economic and Social Council of the European Union visited UNHCR’s integrated service hub and the free super-store of the Municipality at RomExpo, Bucharest. During the visit, Mr. Pablo Zapata, UNHCR Representative, along with Ms. Cosmina Simiean, General Director, Social Services,

Bucharest Municipality, briefed her about the refugee situation and the services provided by UNHCR and partners for inclusion prospects, notably in the labour market.