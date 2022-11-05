UNHCR Romania: Ukraine Refugee Situation Update, Update #20, 4 November 2022

Key figures

88,489 refugees currently in Romania (as of 2 November 2022)

81,852 refugees registered for temporary protection in Romania (as of 2 November 2022)

26,132 refugees supported with multi-purpose cash assistance.

50,451 refugees provided with information and counselling in person or over the phone

13,368 refugees supported to travel to Romania from Ukraine-Moldova border through fast-track transfers.

Highlights

UNHCR’s Goodwill Ambassador (GWA) and Spanish TV presenter Mr. Jesús Vázquez is visiting Romania. During his mission, he met with refugee families from Ukraine in Bucarest, Galati and Isaccea border crossing point. He congratulated the refugee response by Romania in meetings with State Secretary Dr. Arafat and State Counsellor Ms. Turza. During the visit to the UNHCR’s integrated service hub at RomExpo and Uruguay school in Bucarest, Mr. Vázquez engaged with refugee families, children and teachers and learned about their current situation. In Galati, he visited UNHCR’s cash enrolment centre and the Blue Dot jointly operated by UNHCR and UNICEF. At Isaccea, Mr. Vázquez interviewed several refugees arriving from Ukraine to Romania. During these interviews, Mr. Vázquez heard about the current situation in Ukraine and learned about the pressing needs of arriving refugees.