UNHCR Romania: Ukraine Refugee Situation Update, Update #19, 28 October 2022

Key figures

86,621 refugees currently in Romania (as of 25 October 2022)

79,111 refugees registered for temporary protection in Romania (as of 25 October 2022)

25,111 refugees supported with multi-purpose cash assistance

48,720 refugees provided with information and counselling in person or over the phone

13,368 refugees supported to travel to Romania from Ukraine-Moldova border through fast-track transfers

Highlights

On 27 November, the Inter-Agency coordination platform in Romania launched the first local coordination network event in Suceava. During the event, Mr. Pablo Zapata, UNHCR Representative made opening remarks on behalf of partners of the Refugee Response Plan (RRP). Twenty-one entities, including Prefecture, local authorities, NGOs and partners participated in the event.

On 24 October, UNHCR, jointly with UN agencies operating in Romania, published a Press Release on the occasion of the UN Day to mark 77 years since the UN Charter entered into force.