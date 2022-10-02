UNHCR Romania: Ukraine Refugee Situation Update, Update #15, 23 - 30 September 2022

Key figures

82,328 refugees currently in Romania (as of 25 September 2022)

70,668 refugees registered for temporary protection in Romania (as of 25 September 2022)

Nearly 20,000 refugees supported with multi-purpose cash assistance.

41,243 refugees provided with information and counselling in person or over the phone

12,839 refugees supported to travel to Romania from Ukraine-Moldova border through fast- track transfers.

Response

UNHCR in Romania has enrolled over 22,100 refugees from Ukraine and already disbursed assistance to nearly 20,000 individuals. This week, UNHCR deployed mobile teams in Constanta reaching out to over 440 refugees hosted there and another 123 refugees in Maramures and Cluj. The large majority of those receiving cash are women and their children. Eligible refugees who enrol for cash assistance receive RON 568 per person (approx. USD 120) per month for three months, equal to the amount provided to refugees by the Government of Romania.

UNHCR together with partners and authorities continue to support the inclusion of refugees from Ukraine into the local labour market. UNHCR and Ateliere Fara Frontiere (AFF) continue to support refugees at the RomExpo centre in Bucharest by providing information and supporting refugees seeking employment opportunities in Romania. The support for employment is also promoting the formal registration with ANOFM/AJOFM. In addition to this, AFF also promotes other opportunities and trainings that resulted already in positive job placements.

UNHCR is assessing the needs of refugees in Galati, Tulcea and Constanta (eastern Romania). During the week, the Field Office in Galati had a series of consultations with the municipalities of Galati and Tulcea to discuss refugee inclusion and the upcoming needs for winter. In addition, UNHCR undertook a mission to Constanta and met with the Prefecture, the Municipality and NGOs to enhance collaboration, including on winterization plan and response.

Capacity Building UNHCR continues to work with its partner CNRR on border and reception monitoring, protection profiling, information provision and legal counselling. This week, UNHCR conducted a comprehensive protection training for more than fifty staff of CNRR in Sinaia. The training focused on the clarifying concepts around international protection, temporary protection, addressing communication barriers in dealing with people with vulnerability, and the importance of data collection and information management. UNHCR regularly supports the capacity building on protection of its partner CNRR in order to strengthen the overall response in Romania.

UNHCR continues to support initiatives that are promoting Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA). On 22 September, UNHCR facilitated a session on PSEA in a training in Suceava on prevention of and response to gender-based violence (GBV) organized by its partner Sensiblu Foundation. A total of 26 participants, including social workers, police authorities, and NGO staff from Suceava and Botosani attended the session. UNHCR is working with Sensiblu on prevention of and response to GBV, including support to people at risk and GBV survivors.