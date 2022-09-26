UNHCR Romania: Ukraine Refugee Situation Update, Update #14, 16 - 23 September 2022

Key figures

80,498 refugees currently in Romania (as of 18 September 2022)

67,064 refugees registered for temporary protection in Romania (as of 18 September 2022)

More than 20,000 refugees supported with multi-purpose cash assistance.

39,328 refugees provided with information and counselling in person or over the phone 12,741 refugees supported to travel to Romania from Ukraine-Moldova border through fasttrack transfers

FUNDING

(AS OF 20 SEPTEMBER 2022)

USD 147.4 million requested for the Romania situation

Highlights

On 21 September, UNHCR together with the Department for Emergency Situation (DSU), facilitated a visit to UNHCR’s one-stop service centre at RomExpo in Bucharest by a delegation from the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE) of the European Parliament led by Mr. López Aguilar and briefed the participants on various services available for refugees from governmental institutions, UN Agencies and NGOs. On 22 September, the delegation, also visited the Isaccea border crossing point with Ukraine (southern Romania) and observed UNHCR’s response. Recently, UNHCR also facilitated visits to RomExpo by delegations from Japan and Chile.