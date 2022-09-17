UNHCR Romania: Ukraine Refugee Situation Update, Update #13, 10-16 September 2022

Key figures

82,241 refugees

currently in Romania (as of 15 September 2022)

68,695 refugees

registered for temporary protection in Romania (as of 15 September 2022)

18,836 refugees

supported with multi-purpose cash assistance.

37,735 refugees

provided with information and counselling in person or over the phone

12,674 refugees

supported to travel to Romania from Ukraine-Moldova border through fast- track transfers

Highlights

UNHCR has pre-positioned over forty types of core relief materials to continue supporting the national response, including with foreseeable additional needs related to the winter season. UNHCR works closely with the Department of Emergency Situations (DSU) and UN Agencies to ensure a coordinated and harmonized response.

UNHCR Romania undertook a two-day comprehensive stocktaking exercise with presence of the Field Offices and Units of the operation, to review the areas of engagement and explore ways to increase the support to the national and local response related to the inclusion of refugees in social and economic areas.

In the same line, the Inter-Agency Coordination Forum is finalizing the recalibration exercise of the Refugee Response Plan (RRP), to ensure better linkages to the Government of Romania's National Plan of Measures on the Protection and Inclusion of Refugees from Ukraine and highlight the (gradual) move from the acute emergency phase to a sustained response with due attention to socio-economic inclusion of refugees from Ukraine into the national systems.

Over 300 refugees from Ukraine are assisted with various services at RomExpo UNHCR site on a daily basis by UNHCR, governmental institutions and partners. There has been an increase in requests received from persons with disabilities approaching the Protection Desk at RomExpo, both in terms of need for equipment as well as post- operatory treatment and general assistance for elderly persons. UNHCR is liaising with the NGOs Autism Voice and Motivation which have been actively assisting persons with disabilities since the beginning of the crisis.

UNHCR’s Partner Ateliers Sans Frontières (ASF) has started to provide support to refugees to access the labour market, as well as Romanian language courses. ASF will also work with other service providers at RomExpo UNHCR site to strengthen awareness on the employment assistance services desk and ensure that the cash assistance tables have necessary information on employment assistance services. ASF activities will further reinforce the livelihood programme of UNHCR in Romania.

Further to discussions with the Directorate of the Agency of Employment in Braila (in southern Romania near the border with Moldova and Ukraine), UNHCR’s implementing partner CNRR will facilitate counselling to register for services provided by the Agency of Employment for refugees in Braila.

UNHCR co-facilitated a briefing organised by Frontex in Timisoara for over 30 Frontex border police. UNHCR’s presentation focused on the asylum procedure in Romania and international standards of supporting vulnerable asylum-seekers at the border.

UNHCR is grateful to the donors of unearmarked and softly earmarked contributions to the Ukraine situation. UNHCR in Romania is also grateful to donors contributing to its 2022 programmes. For more detail: https://reporting.unhcr.org/romania-funding-2022