UNHCR Romania: Ukraine Refugee Situation Update, Update #10, 26 August 2022

Key figures

87,066 refugees currently in Romania (as of 14 August 2022)

55,911 refugees registered for temporary protection in Romania (as of 21 August 2022)

16,219 refugees enrolled for UNHCR cash assistance.

31,269 refugees provided with information and counselling in person or over the phone

12,346 refugees supported to travel to Romania from Ukraine-Moldova border through fasttrack transfers

Response

Counselling: A new Counselling Desk has been set up inside the UNHCR RomExpo site in Bucharest to support refugees from Ukraine with protection referrals and information. The desk is providing a safe space for refugees to discuss specific protection issues they might be confronted with. At RomExpo, UNHCR and partners are offering support concerning cash enrollment, facilitating the issuance of temporary protection as well as providing health assistance and orientation including for education and job opportunities. On a daily basis, approximately 300 refugees from Ukraine are assisted with various services at RomExpo.

Protection: UNHCR and its partners continue to provide protection information and counselling in person and through dedicated hotlines. As of 21 August, over 31,250 refugees received protection support, advice, referrals, and information in person or remotely through helplines. This includes 19,150 individuals who were supported in person and 12,119 individuals through helplines. UNHCR is also providing information through a dedicated Help webpage; the page was visited more than 66,500 times since the beginning of the emergency.

Multipurpose Cash Assistance: UNHCR continues to support refugees with cash assistance in Romania. So far 16,219 refugees from Ukraine have been enrolled in the cash programme, with over 1,030 refugees enrolled last week alone. Cash has already been transferred to over 14,800 refugees from Ukraine. The large majority of those receiving cash are women and children. The cash assistance enrolment centre in RomExpo, Bucharest is fully operational, as well as enrolment centres in Brasov, Iasi, Suceava and Galati. In August, UNHCR has also established mobile teams reaching refugees in other areas of the country.

Blue Dots: UNHCR and UNICEF continue to assist refugees at Blue Dots throughout Romania. Some 45,000 individuals have been assisted at the hubs as of 18 August. The main queries received by refugees relate to temporary protection and related rights, including access to the labour market, housing, medical services and education. Blue Dots are in Sighet, Siret, Husi, Isaccea, Bucharest and Brasov. Plans are ongoing also to establish a new Blue Dot in Galati (near the border with Moldova) and enhancing the Blue Dot in Isaccea (near the border with Ukraine) by the end of September.

Fast-track transfers: UNHCR and IOM continue to jointly facilitate fast-track transfers of refugees from Palanca border crossing point with Ukraine, in Moldova, to Huși, Romania. As of 23 August, 12,346 refugees from Ukraine had been transported to Romania through this mechanism. At Huși refugees are assisted by authorities and partners in order to continue their journey to their final destination in Romania.