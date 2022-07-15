UNHCR Romania: Ukraine Refugee Situation Update, 12 July 2022

Key figures:

83,537 refugees currently in Romania (as of 12 July 2022)

45,530 refugees registered for temporary protection (as of 10 July 2022) 9,828 refugees enrolled for UNHCR cash assistance (as of 12 July)

Over 26,200 refugees provided with information and counselling in person or over the phone 11 Blue Dots operating in Romania

11,517 people supported to travel to Romania from Moldova through fast-track transfers

FUNDING (AS OF 5 JULY 2022)

USD 147.4 million requested for the Romania situation**

Operational Context

Over 1.49 million refugees from Ukraine have entered Romania since 24 February and over 83,000 are currently present in the country. UNHCR, together with UN agencies and NGOs, are supporting the government’s response through inter-agency coordination and a Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRP) that aligns with the government’s priorities and activities reflected on the national plan of measures to ensure protection and inclusion of refugees. UNHCR in Romania is responding to the needs of refugees through its field offices in Suceava (bordering with Ukraine), Iasi (bordering with Moldova) and Galati (bordering with Moldova and Ukraine) well as in Bucharest.

UNHCR Response

UNHCR and IOM continue to jointly facilitate fast-track transfers from Palanca border crossing point with Ukraine in Moldova, to Huși, Romania. As of 11 July, 11,502 people have been transported to Romania through this mechanism which was introduced to provide refugees from Ukraine with safe and dignified transportation from Palanca border crossing point between Ukraine and Moldova, to Romanian border and further to Bucharest,

On 7 July, UNHCR convened the first Livelihoods and Economic Inclusion working group meeting. Over 90 people attended from over 30 organizations, including employers, international finance organizations, UN agencies, government employment services, the Ministry of Education and a range of national and international NGOs. Participants highlighted the need to standardize approaches for language courses and provide greater support for childcare, employment, entrepreneurship, skills development and assessments and data. It is expected that the working group will meet regularly and look at ways to support the national action plan for refugees.

UNHCR and its partner the Romanian National Council for Refugees (CNRR) continue to be present and working at eight border crossing points to provide information and counselling to new arrivals. Information requested largely focuses on legal status, notably temporary protection, cash assistance, transportation to other EU countries, long-term accommodation and food, employment, education and access to medical services.

**UNHCR continues to provide protection information and counselling to Ukrainian refugees in person as well as through hotlines. As of 11 July, over 26,200 refugees have received protection support, advice, referrals and information in person or remotely through helplines. This includes 15,000 individuals who were supported in person and 11,000 individuals who received support through helplines. The UNHCR Romania Help page has been visited nearly 55,000 times since the influx started in February. Furthermore, UNHCR Romania helped create the national information platform available at www.dopomoha.ro. The platform is run in collaboration with the Romanian authorities, IOM and national NGOs and provides a space for reliable information on legal status, rights and access to services.

There are 11 Blue Dots operating throughout Romania. In the Blue Dots, UNHCR and UNICEF are providing assistance to families in the form of identification, rapid assessment and referral of vulnerable persons including children to appropriate services, mental health and psychosocial support, as well as legal aid and counselling. Since the onset of the crisis an estimated 40,000 individuals (the large majority women and children) have been assisted in the Blue Dots.

UNHCR continue to support refugees with multipurpose cash assistance. So far 9,673 persons have been enrolled to receive multipurpose cash assistance, of whom over 90 per cent are women and children. Cash has been transferred to some 7,100 refugees. The programme continues to be scaled up, with the goal of reaching 80,000 refugees overall. In addition to five existing enrolment centres in Brasov, Bucharest, Galati, Iasi and Suceava, UNHCR plans to open an additional mobile enrolment site in Constanta.