Ukraine Response 2022 - Romania: Profiles and Inclusion Survey (25 March – 28 June 2022)

Since 24 February 2022, refugees and third-country nationals (TCNs) continue to enter Romania as a result of the war in Ukraine. As of 28 June 2022, there were 83,301 Ukrainian refugees in Romania, whilst authorities have reported over one million arrivals from Ukraine (data via UNHCR and including in the context of those entering from Ukraine via the Republic of Moldova). This report is based on 6,029 interviews conducted by IOM Romania between 25 March and 28 June 2022 in Brașov, Bucharest, Constanța, Galați, Huși, Iași, Isaccea, Sighetu Marmației, Siret and Suceava.