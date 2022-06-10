Ukraine Response 2022 - Romania: Profiles and Inclusion Survey (25 March – 23 May 2022)

Since 24 February 2022, refugees and third-country nationals (TCNs) continue to enter Romania as a result of the war in Ukraine. As of 23 May 2022, Romanian authorities have reported 1,010,955 arrivals from Ukraine (data via UNHCR and including in the context of those entering from Ukraine via the Republic of Moldova). This report is based on 4,014 interviews conducted by IOM Romania between 25 March and 23 May 2022 in Brașov, Bucharest, Constanța, Galați, Huși, Iași, Isaccea, Sighetu Marmației, Siret and Suceava.