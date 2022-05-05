Ukraine Response 2022 - Romania: Profiles and Inclusion Survey (25 March – 21 April 2022)

Since 24 February 2022, refugees and third-country nationals (TCNs) continue to enter Romania as a result of the war in Ukraine. As of 29 April 2022, Romanian authorities have reported 924,112 arrivals from Ukraine (data via UNHCR and including in the context of those entering from Ukraine via the Republic of Moldova). This report is based on 2,028 interviews conducted by IOM Romania between 25 March and 21 April 2022 in Bucharest, Galați, Iași, Isaccea, Sighetu Marmației, Siret and Suceava.

Please note that this is not yet a representative sample and results should be taken as indicative (see p.5 for methodology).

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE

Out of the total 2,028 respondents, 97 per cent were Ukrainian refugees and 3 per cent TCNs, mainly from Georgia, Russian Federation, and Republic of Moldova. The top five oblasts of origin were Odessa (39%), Mykolaiv (16%),

Kyiv (13%), Kharkiv (5%) and Chernivtsi (5%).

Women represented 84 per cent of responses. Thirty-three per cent of women interviewed were aged 30-49 years, compared to 27 per cent of men in the same age group. The proportion of elderly men over 60 years (21% of men interviewed) was higher than elderly women (10%).