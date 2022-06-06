Ukraine Refugee Situation Operational Update - Romania, 16 – 31 May 2022

The Government of Romania, civil society, UNHCR, and other UN and international organizations continue to respond to the emergency as well as the medium and longer term needs, both at the border and in areas where refugees are settling. UNHCR is working with authorities and inter-agency partners to support refugees’ access to services and rights, in accordance with temporary protection status. Close coordination with the Government, which leads the response, continues to be ensured.

KEY FIGURES*

1,098,326 Ukrainian refugees arrived in Romania as of 1 June

1,013,856 Ukrainian refugees departed Romania as of 1 June

84,470 Ukrainian refugees remain in Romania as of 1 June