Ukraine Refugee Situation Operational Update - Romania, 1 –15 May 2022

The Government of Romania, civil society, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and other UN and international organizations continue to respond to the emergency, both at the border and in areas where refugees are settling. UNHCR is working with authorities and inter-agency partners in supporting access to services and rights, as per the temporary protection status accorded. Close coordination with the Government, which leads the response, is ensured at national and local levels.

KEY FIGURES*

944,197 Ukrainian refugees arrived in Romania, between 24 February and 15 May

857,077 Ukrainian refugees departed Romania, between 24 February and 15 May

87,120 Ukrainian refugees remain in Romania, between 24 February and 15 May