Ukraine Refugee Situation Operational Update - Romania, 1-15 June 2022

As over 1.2 million refugees from Ukraine have entered Romania, hosting over 80,000 of them, UNHCR continues supporting the national response along with civil society and other UN and international organizations. Through its three Filed Offices and Country Office in Bucharest, the UNHCR team continues to respond to the emergency as well as the medium and longer term needs, both at borders and in areas where refugees are settling, in coordination with national and local authorities.

KEY FIGURES*

1,202,182 Ukrainian refugees arrived in Romania as of 15 June

1,112,800 Ukrainian refugees departed Romania as of 15 June

83,389 Ukrainian refugees remain in Romania as of 15 June