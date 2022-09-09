Ukraine Emergency - UNHCR Romania Multi-Purpose Cash Assistance Factsheet (September 2022)

KEY FIGURES

Some 18,225 refugees from Ukraine enrolled for cash assistance in Romania.

90% of the refugees enrolled are women and children.

5 enrollment centres in Brasov, Bucharest, Galati, Iasi and Suceava.

Cash has been transferred to over 16,881 people.

Why cash?

UNHCR’s Cash Assistance Programme is designed in coordination with the Government and complementary to its efforts to support refugees from Ukraine. It has been implemented in close coordination with programmes of other members of the Cash Working Group, which is co-chaired by UNHCR. Multipurpose cash assistance is one of the most efficient and effective ways to support people forced to flee, especially in fast-changing emergencies. It serves as a transitional safety net pending the individual’s ability to find a job or be included in national social protection schemes. Using secure financial technology combined with strict data protection measures, UNHCR provides refugees with cash securely and quickly. Families can purchase goods and services from local businesses which boosts the economy. Most importantly, cash assistance respects the dignity of choice and independence of people forced to flee, and gives them a sense of normality and ownership, allowing them to decide what they need most to support their family.