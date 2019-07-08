Romania - Tornado (Meteoromania, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 July 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 08 Jul 2019 — View Original
- A tornado hit several parts of Iasi County (north-eastern Romania) on 5 July.
- According to media reports, three people have been injured and several houses damaged. The worst affected was the village of Miroslovesti, 70km east of Iasi City.
- Local authorities have activated the emergency and rescue operations.
- For the next 24 hours, bad weather is set to continue, with moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast over the region.