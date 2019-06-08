Romania - Severe weather (Romanian General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 June 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 08 Jun 2019 — View Original
- Between 31 May and 7 June 2019, Romania has been dealing with severe weather events across the country. Heavy downpours caused rivers to burst their banks, and were sometimes accompanied by strong winds and hailstones. Various parts of the country also experienced tornados. 31 of 41 counties have been affected and 3 people have been killed, with one person missing. 362 persons were rescued.
- In Bucharest, 1,929 houses/apartments, 1,310 households, and 41 public buildings were affected.
- The national emergency management service deployed more than 3,650 rescuers daily. All events are being managed.