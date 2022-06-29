Romania: Refugee Accommodation Site Monitoring (Update as of 24.06.2022)

Background & Methodology

As of 27 June 2022, more than 8 million refugees have reportedly fled Ukraine, with 1,205,405 refugees crossing the border into Romania, around 83,321 of whom have remained in the country (UNCHR). To respond to their needs, the Romanian authorities and civil society organisations have established 1,328 Refugee Accommodation Sites across the country. As of 22 June, these centres had the capacity to host 50,599 refugees, and are currently hosting 8,813 refugees.

To understand the needs of these centres, REACH, with the support of UNHCR, conducted key informant interviews (KIIs) with site focal points who reported on the situation in the centres. Baseline data collection took place between 17 May and 24 June through in person and phone interviews. Sites reported by DSU to host over 15 refugees were contacted to be part of the assessment. This factsheet presents the main requests from 115 assessed sites. Findings should be considered indicative.