Romania: Protection Profiling, September 2022

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

This situation report presents the results from 3,648 structured interviews with Ukrainians and third country nationals completed in 24 counties across Romania between the 8th of June and the 3rd of September, 2022. The goal of this assessment was support understanding of refugees’ profiles and needs to inform the humanitarian response. The assessment relies on a purposive sample, hence findings are not generalisable with a known level of precision and should be considered indicative only.

Key Findings

Most survey respondents were women and the majority had traveled with (at least some of) their immediate family members. Working in education was the most reported occupational status of the respondents, before the start of the war, followed by retirement and working in retail.

99% of respondents reporting having Ukrainian nationality

78% of respondents reported having been separated from their family members, as a result of the active conflict, before coming to Romania.

67% of respondents reported being displaced from one of the main five oblasts of origin: Odeska, Kyiv, Mykolaivska, Zakarpatska and Kharkivsa.

One-third of respondents (27%) reported intending to return to Ukraine in the foreseeable future. However, 70% of those respondents who intended to return reported being worried to return before the active conflict ends.

22% of respondents reported wanting to move out of Romania in the foreseeable future.

Cash, accomodation, and family reunification were the most reported needs. The most reported information need of refugees interviewed in Romania were related to instructions on how to get financial assistance. In terms of sources of information, respondents reported relying mostly on government official websites, while the type of social media preferred by the majority of respondents to receive information from was Facebook.