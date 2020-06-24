Romania - Floods (IGSU, MeteoRomania, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 June 2020)

In the past 24 hours, heavy rainfall triggered flooding across 29 Counties in Romania , leading to fatalities and damage to infrastructure.

A number of 20 warnings were issued as follows: 14 red warnings, 6 orange warnings.

According to national authorities, three people died (one in Bihor, one in Suceava, one in Vaslui) due to flood event. Approximately 152 people were evacuated, while 387 houses, seven electricity poles, and 16 road sections were damaged by flood waters.

Rainfall with frequent thunderstorms is forecast over most of Romania on 24-25 June.

The emergency is managed at local level by the County Committees for Emergency Situations with response capacities from IGSU and local authorities.