Research Terms of Reference: Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (MSNA) Light, ROU2204Romania, (September 2022 Version 1)

Rationale

2.1 Background

As of 13 September 2022, at total of 6,865,625 people have arrived from Ukraine into neighbouring countries.1 According to the latest figures, 1,782,911 people have crossed into Romania from the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine since the 24 February, with around 81,158 remaining in the country. 2 The overwhelming majority of refugees are residing in the host community; however, little to no information is currently available to response actors regarding their demographic profile, household composition, geographical presence, vulnerabilities, humanitarian needs, movement intentions, or coping capacities. Even less information is available regarding the Collective Sites both in terms of numbers and in terms of HHs composition and their needs.