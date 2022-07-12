Regional Refugee Response Plan for the Ukraine Situation - Inter-Agency Operational Update: Romania, June 2022

Since 24 February, about 5.5 million refugees from Ukraine have been recorded across Europe, constituting the largest refugee movement in decades on the European continent. Close to 1.2 million refugees have arrived in Romania, supported by the Government and civil society’s hospitality and generosity. The Refugee Response Plan (RRP) brings together UN agencies, international and national NGOs, and other partners to support the Government in protecting and assisting refugees.

More than four months into the conflict, humanitarian actors are focused on scale-up of resources and staffing, the establishment ofmore predictable protection and assistance structures in close cooperation with national services and social protection systems, and improvement of information-sharingacross needs and gaps. In this regard, the second Refugee Coordination Forum was held on 24 June with officials from the Government, partners, and donors.

On 29 June, the Governmentapproved and released the National Plan of measures for the protection and inclusion of refugees from Ukraine in Romania. UNHCR and partners are working closely withGovernment counterparts to ensure complementarity and synergies between the National Plan and the RRP.